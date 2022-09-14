'Future of agriculture lies in climate-resilient tech'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

The two-pronged strategy of popularising Punjab Agricultural University’s enormous work profile and public-private partnership would ensure the university’s visibility and self-sustenance which are pertinent for survival in the modern world. This was stated by MP Sanjeev Arora during an interaction with PAU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and officials of the university.

Arora said the need is to monetise various technologies, products and assets that PAU has generated and that can happen only if the achievements of the university are projected rightly in the media. The industry sources need to be tapped for funding research as the products must meet the industry’s requirements, which in turn would enhance the income of the farmers, he added.

He opined that the focus should be on developing technologies that enhance production without adversely affecting the environment. The future is of climate-resilient technologies, germplasm enhancement, precision farming, micro-irrigation and fertigation, use of bio and solar energy, bio-fortification for nutritional security, etc., he emphasised.