GADVASU and PAU students go on strike, demand solutions to long-standing issues

Students from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have declared an indefinite strike demanding urgent action from the Punjab government on long-standing issues.

The strike coincides with the upcoming Kisan Mela and Pashu Palan Mela scheduled for Friday and Saturday, raising concerns about disruptions to these major events.

At GADVASU, veterinary interns have expressed deep dissatisfaction over the current internship stipend, which they claim is significantly lower than those offered in neighbouring states like Haryana (LUVAS), Rajasthan (RAJUVAS) and Uttar Pradesh (BHU), as well as lower than stipends given to MBBS and BDS interns in Punjab.

The Veterinary Students’ Union has demanded an immediate increase to ₹24,310 per month and has begun their protest at the Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex (TVCC). Despite multiple meetings with ministers, including Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Harpal Cheema, and Aman Arora, students say no concrete resolution has been reached.

Meanwhile, PAU students—spanning PhD, MSc, and BSc agriculture programmes—have launched a sit-in protest at Gate No. 1 after marching from the university library to the Vice Chancellor’s office. Their demands center on the fulfilment of promises made by the Chief Minister to appoint agriculture officers in villages and fill vacant posts across departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Mandi Board, MARKFED and PUNSEED.

Student leaders revealed they’ve met officials 17 times, but received no action, forcing them to take to the streets.

Both student bodies have issued appeals to the public for understanding and support, emphasizing that their protests aim to secure fair treatment and employment opportunities. They’ve warned that unless immediate and positive steps are taken, the demonstrations will intensify.