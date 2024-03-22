GADVASU fellow wins poster presentation award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

Dr Kriti Singh, research fellow, Centre for One Health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, was bestowed with ‘Best Poster Presentation Award’ during a national seminar on ‘One Health for Sustainable Future: Issues and Challenges,’ organised by Government College for Girls, under the aegis of College Development Council, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Department of Science and Technology. The paper ‘Collaborative efforts: One Health strategies against AMR’ has been jointly authored by Kriti Singh, Prateek Jindal, Simranpreet Kaur and JS Bedi.

