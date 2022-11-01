GADVASU holds 3-day training for pig rearers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

The Department of Livestock Products Technology under the aegis of Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a three-day training programme on value addition of pork for piggery farmers and entrepreneurs.

Dr Nitin Mehta, coordinator of the programme, said trainees were informed about hygienic slaughtering and dressing operations of pigs, development and packaging of various value-added products, like pork pickle, sausages, nuggets, etc. They were also briefed about meat quality standards and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India guidelines for hygienic pork production.

HoD Yashpal Singh said the participants were given a hands-on-training on various value-added pork products during the training.

Parkash Singh Brar, Director, Extension Education, distributed certificates among participants on the completion of the training.