GADVASU holds camp on dairy animals

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GDVASU), Ludhiana, organised a camp on trace minerals feeding in dairy animals in Hamidi village. The initiative is a part of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), sponsored Farmer FIRST Project(FFP).

The project is being organised under the guidance and supervision of Dr PS Brar, Director of Extension Education and Nodal Officer of FFP.

Dr Parminder Singh, Principal Investigator of the project, delivered a talk on the role of trace minerals in strengthening udder health and boosting immunity of dairy animals to reduce the chances of mastitis. Trace minerals include iron, manganese, copper, iodine,and zinc among others.

Making farmers aware about the importance of better animal husbandry practices like cleanliness of the farmer, animals and the surroundings, he highlighted the importance of good udder health in ensuring clean milk production and overall productivity of the dairy animal. Dr Singh interacted with the farmers and answered all their queries regarding the incorporation of trace minerals in the livestock feeding.

On the occasion, trace mineral packets were also distributed among the beneficiary farmers.