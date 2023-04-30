GADVASU holds free vax, deworming camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The Department of Teaching Veterinary Clinical Services Complex of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) celebrated World Veterinary Day today by organising a free rabies vaccination camp for pets and a deworming camp for animals.

The World Veterinary Day (WVD) was celebrated for the first time on April 29, 2000, after an initiative by the World Veterinary Association. Since then, WVD is celebrated every year on the last Saturday of April.

The theme for WVD for this year is “Promoting diversity, equality and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession”.

The vaccination camp was held at multi-speciality veterinary hospital of the university with the assistance of Virbac India, Carus Laboratories and Vet Parks India.

The response to the camp was overwhelming. Many residents enquired about the vaccination schedule of cats and dogs from doctors.

The doctors also used the opportunity to raise awareness around the growing menace of rabies in India. Dr SS Randhawa, HoD, College of Veterinary Science, appreciated the efforts of doctors and interns for holding the camp.