GADVASU holds G20 University Connect

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, is organising a programme, G20 University Connect - Engaging Young Minds on ‘Climate-Smart Agriculture, Food Systems and One Health’.

The event was held under a series of sub-themes under the aegis of the Union Ministry of External Affairs and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi. College of Dairy Science and Technology organised a 3-minute presentation and e-Poster event under the sub-theme of ‘Zero Waste and Food Value Chain’.

College Dean Dr RS Sethi, who is also the convener for the event, highlighted the importance of the sub-theme in global context.

Dr SK Uppal, Dean, Postgraduate Studies, mentioned that this pre-event was a part of the forthcoming G20 stage event to be held on August 23.

Students presented ideas such as cultured meat and alternative protein, dairy waste management, applications of antimicrobial peptides and nano-bubbles, rapid pathogen detection for ensuring zero waste and achieving quality food value chain.

#Agriculture