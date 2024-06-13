GADVASU hosts workshop on biosecurity at vet hospitals

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

The Centre for One Health at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a one-day workshop on the ‘Development of Clinical Biosecurity Assessment Protocol’ with the aim to strengthen biosecurity practices for veterinary hospitals. The event brought together senior field veterinary officers, faculty and research scholars from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana; College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul; and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.

Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi, Director of the Centre for One Health, inaugurated the workshop, highlighting the Centre’s initiatives in biosecurity and public health. He stressed the importance of biosecurity in veterinary clinics to prevent the spread of pathogens, thus protecting veterinarians, animal handlers, animals and the environment.

Dr Pankaj Dhaka highlighted various themes in veterinary clinical biosecurity and coordinated the workshop’s group activities. The participants were engaged in detailed discussions on four key themes — personal biosecurity practices for veterinarians and animal handlers; biosecurity practices concerning clinical equipment and infrastructure; cleaning, disinfection, and waste disposal; and biosecurity standards for animals and clients to implement the biosecurity at veterinary hospitals.

