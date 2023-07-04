GADVASU meet dwells on productivity of dairy animals

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

The convocation-cum-scientific convention on ‘Strategies for enhancing productivity of dairy animals’, jointly organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana and the National Academy of Veterinary Sciences (NAVS) concluded today with a valedictory function.

The valedictory function was graced by Dr OP Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying as the chief guest, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor and Dr DVR Prakash Rao, president of NAVS.

The event which spanned two days, brought together prominent experts, industry professionals and enthusiasts from across the country to discuss and exchange ideas on strategies for enhancing the productivity of dairy animals. The experts discussed different aspects like breeding, health, reproduction, nutrition, management and extension in six sessions.

Dr Inderjeet Singh summarised the strategies for enhancing milk production. He laid emphasis on practical solutions, extension specialists’ contribution, availability of authentic data, infusion of technology, focused research, management practices in relation to climate change and indigenisation of artificial intelligence (AI) with emphasis on service delivery to the farmers.

Dr OP Chaudhary lauded the activities of the university as an important stakeholder along with NAVS to frame policies for enhancing milk production in India. He stressed the need for simple implementation procedures so that the research benefits reach the farmers.

