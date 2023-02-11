GADVASU, PAU teachers continue protest

Ludhiana, February 10
In protest against undue delay in adoption of revised pay scales and revision of pension by the state government, the PAU Teachers’ Association and GADVASUTA held a dharna here today.
The government has already notified the implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales for traditional universities and college teachers of the state in September 2022 through the department of Higher Education. However, even after five months, the teachers of PAU and GADVASU have not been given the revised pay scales.
Dr HS Kingra, president and Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, secretary, PAUTA, warned the state government to implement the pay scales for the PAU and GADVASU teachers at the earliest, otherwise they would be compelled to protest against it on the day of ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ which was scheduled on February 12, 2023, on the PAU campus.
