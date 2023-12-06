GADVASU prof honoured at International conference

ludhiana, December 5
Dr Pranav K Singh, associate professor, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, bagged the award for the best paper presentation at the 11th International Conference on Fermented Foods, Health Status and Social Well-being.
The conference was jointly organised by the North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, in association with the Swedish South Asian Network on Fermented Foods. It was attended by many eminent scientists from India, Japan, Thailand and Sweden, besides industry personnel.
Dr Singh presented his paper on ‘Nanobubbles – A Promising Technology for their Application in Fermented Dairy Foods’.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...