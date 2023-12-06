GADVASU prof honoured at International conference

Tribune News Service

ludhiana, December 5

Dr Pranav K Singh, associate professor, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, bagged the award for the best paper presentation at the 11th International Conference on Fermented Foods, Health Status and Social Well-being.

The conference was jointly organised by the North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, in association with the Swedish South Asian Network on Fermented Foods. It was attended by many eminent scientists from India, Japan, Thailand and Sweden, besides industry personnel.

Dr Singh presented his paper on ‘Nanobubbles – A Promising Technology for their Application in Fermented Dairy Foods’.