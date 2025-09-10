DT
PT
GADVASU ranked 2nd among country's vet varsities

GADVASU ranked 2nd among country’s vet varsities

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:19 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
file photo.
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has secured the second rank among veterinary universities across the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2025.

By securing the 30th place among the top 40 institutes and universities in the agriculture and allied sectors’ category, the university showcased its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovation in the field of veterinary and animal sciences. The university’s stellar performance extends across multiple NIRF categories, demonstrating comprehensive institutional strength.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Jatinder Paul Singh Gill expressed tremendous pride in having achieved this milestone. He described it as a “collective victory,” highlighting the dedication, hard work and innovative spirit of the entire university community, including faculty, students, staff and alumni.

