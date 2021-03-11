GADVASU scientists bag patent on buffalo milk protein concentrate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has bagged the patent for the technology of buffalo milk protein concentrate.

The inventors, Dr Sunil Kumar and Kuldeep Dudi, from the College of Dairy Science and Technology, said till date, there was no process for the concentration and drying of buffalo milk protein that can maintain the solubility and other functionality of the final powder.

“Though there was a well-established methodology for the preparation of cow milk-based milk protein concentrate but, no such process was available for buffalo milk. It was because of the differences in the ionic and protein environment of buffalo and cattle milk,” said Dr Sunil Kumar.

The technology addresses the problem by modifying the ionic and protein environment of buffalo milk to produce highly soluble and functional buffalo milk protein concentrate, said Kumar.

“Concentrated protein is from buffalo milk; thus, it would be free from any type of protein allergy as seen in most of the other protein concentrates available in the market. The technology is ready to transfer and easy to replicate at industrial level,” said Kuldeep Dudi.

Meanwhile, the PAU has obtained patent for sugarcane bud chipping spparatus. It complements bud chip technology for sugarcane propagation under direct planting and nursery raising methods, potentially reducing the sugarcane seed rate requirement by 98 per cent.