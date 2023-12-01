GADVASU shines at Inter-Varsity Youth Festival

Ludhiana, November 30
Students from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, participated in Punjab State Inter-Varsity Youth Festival and brought laurels to the university by bagging awards in five different events.
Students of the varsity secured first position in elocution, second position in debate, second position in giddha, second position in installation, and third position in short video film-making.
Punjab State Inter-Varsity Youth Festival was held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar from November 26-29.
Dr Deepali Kalambhe, contingent incharge, said 71 students of the varsity participated in elocution, debate, giddha, heritage arts, short video film-making, mimicry, mime, installation, bhangra and luddi competitions.
