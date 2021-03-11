GADVASU students protest, demand hike in stipend

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 7

Demanding a hike in their internship allowance, students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, continued their protest on the university campus on Tuesday.

The students associated with the Veterinary Students Union of GADVASU, Ludhiana, said the internship students are being paid Rs 6,200 per month per student allowance for a long time.

The students demanded that the government should increase the internship allowance to Rs 17,000 per month per student. In a letter to the cabinet minister concerned of Punjab, members of the students union mentioned that the internship allowance is Rs 17,000 per month per student at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences , Haryana and Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Rajasthan. Moreover, the internship allowance at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi is Rs 23,500 per month per student, the union members said.

The students said despite Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is one of the best veterinary universities in the country, the internship allowance is too low here. They further said their BVSc & AH degree period is five years and six months and it is almost equal to the period for MBBS degree. The Punjab Government last year increased the allowance to Rs 15,000 per month for internship students of MBBS, they said.

The protesting students told that their annual degree fees are increased by about 10 per cent every year but the internship allowance has not been increased for the past many years. It was the second day of their protest but no MLA from the ruling party has given them any assurance regarding their demand. A union leader said that they will continue protests until their demand is met.