GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is gearing up to establish Punjab’s maiden Dairy-Based Inclusive Technology Business Incubation (i-TBI) Centre on the university campus at a cost of Rs 4.23 crore.

The endeavor is set to receive significant financial backing from the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, said this would be the first-of-its-kind Dairy Innovation & Incubation Centre in the region which would boost innovations leading to entrepreneurship and self-employment in the livestock sector. This initiative aligns with our vision of creating a sustainable and technologically advanced dairy ecosystem.

“As Punjab takes a significant stride towards a tech-driven dairy future, the establishment of this incubation center marks a pivotal moment in the state’s agricultural history,” said the VC.

Dr R S Sethi, Additional Director of Research-cum-Principle Investigator, said (i-TBI) is a three-year initiative supported by DST for educational institutions, idea-generators, innovators and entrepreneurs to support the innovative ideas, startup initiatives and promote self-employment and job creation through incubation.

Dr Sethi said the DST will provide Rs 4.23 crore to establish the centre which will support startups by providing maker space, conference spaces, and other amenities. In addition, financial support in the form of seed money would also be provided on an individual basis in accordance with DST criteria.