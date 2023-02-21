GADVASU to hold session on fisheries, aquaculture

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, will host a conference on ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture - An Ecological Perspective’ (IESFAC-2023), in collaboration with Indian Ecological Society (IES), Punjab Agricultural University, from February 22 to 24.

The conference will be attended by experts, scientists, young professionals, students, farmers and industry representatives from across the country. Professor (Retd) Ashok Dhawan, president of the Indian Ecological Society, said the conference aims to deliberate on eco-friendly innovations, advanced technologies and recommendations for sustainable development of the fishery sector to achieve production targets within the realms of environmental well-being, climate change, public health and food safety.

Dr Meera D Ansal, Dean of the College of Fisheries and organising secretary, said the event would be a first-of-its-kind in the state, focusing on eco-responsibility to conserve the economic output of aquatic resources. It has been envisaged to attain the economic targets envisioned by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, to increase the national fish production to 22 million tons, generate additional employment for 55 lakh people and enhance fisheries export earnings to Rs 1,00,000 crores by 2025, she added. National Fisheries Development Board, Department of Fisheries, GOI, and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development are supporting the event as partners, she said.