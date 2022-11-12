GADVASU to organise workshop on transboundary animal diseases

Ludhiana, November 11
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is set to organise a national workshop and brainstorming session on the strategies on control and eradication of formidable transboundary animal diseases (TADs) in livestock, such as foot and mouth disease (FMD), lumpy skin disease (LSD) and African swine fever (ASF) on November 14 and 15 in collaboration with the National Academy of Veterinary Sciences (NAVS).
Policy-makers, farmers, scientists from prestigious institutions, animal health policy makers, vaccine manufacturers, etc., are set to participate in the event to discuss emerging health challenges and their possible prevention and control in India.
GADVASU Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh said viral diseases put a huge socio-economic impact on the dairy and piggery sector in terms of production as well as monetary losses.
Director of research, Dr JPS Gill, informed that the scientific deliberations and brainstorming during the workshop would help in the formulation of national guidelines to combat the emerging challenges of FMD, LSD and ASF.
Highly contagious
Transboundary animal diseases (TADs) are highly contagious or transmissible epidemic diseases, which have the potential to spread rapidly among livestock. The lumpy skin disease (LSD), which has killed nearly 1,00,000 cattle in the country, is also a transboundary disease.
