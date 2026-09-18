GADVASU to showcase ‘Makhmali’ cheese at Pashu Palan Mela in Ludhiana

If you’re a cheese lover, make your way to the Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University tomorrow (GADVASU). From velvety richness of Makhmali cream cheese to tangy goat-milk feta and artisanal Chevre, the two-day fair promises a gourmet journey alongside cutting-edge innovations in livestock and dairy.

An array of innovative dairy products will be the major attraction at the mela tomorrow. These include “Makhmali,” a premium cream cheese prepared from buffalo milk, specialty cheeses, mozzarella cheese, goat-milk feta cheese and other value-added dairy products. It will highlight university’s global outreach initiatives.

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Smooth, velvety in texture and rich in flavour, cream cheese represents GADVASU’s push towards value-added dairy innovation. Developed by the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, this product not only caters to gourmet tastes but also opens new avenues for farmers to diversify and enhance returns.

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“By showcasing “Makhmali,” the university underscores how buffalo milk long central to Punjab’s dairy sector can be transformed into premium products with global appeal,” said Dr JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU.

Tangy and crumbly goat-milk feta cheese will be among the other highlights at the mela which promises to offer a gourmet twist rooted in traditional livestock farming.

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The fair will also feature stretchy, melt-in-your-mouth mozzarella cheese, showcasing how innovative dairy processing can bring global flavours to Punjab’s tables.

Gentle and nourishing goat-milk soap will be showcased at the mela, highlighting its natural skin-care benefits rooted in traditional livestock products.

The innovative goat-milk shampoo under the “GADVASU Pure” brand promises a refreshing blend of science and nature, offering farmers new avenues for value addition.

Another significant innovation to be exhibited is a rapid paper-strip kit for milk adulteration detection. The kit can identify common adulterants such as urea, neutralisers, salt, hydrogen peroxide and formalin within 30 seconds to five minutes, providing a practical tool for ensuring milk quality and consumer safety.

These products will offer new opportunities for diversification and enhanced returns to livestock farmers.

In addition to this, enterprises such as “72 Degrees”, “Green Pockets”, “Grandpason Dairy Products”, “Manpreet Dairy Farm” and “Tejas Dairy Products” will display a variety of innovative dairy products.

The demonstration will illustrate how research-based technologies can create value-added products, strengthen the dairy sector and generate new income and employment opportunities.

Besides, the College of Fisheries will demonstrate modern technologies related to freshwater and saline-water fish farming, ornamental fish production, aquarium fabrication, fish processing and value addition. Ornamental fish, aquarium plants and fish-related products will also be available for purchase.

Women engaged in livestock farming, whether as entrepreneurs or supporting family enterprises, will be able to consult university specialists on livestock products and their utilisation. Visitors can also explore and taste a wide range of dairy and meat products developed by university departments.

The Department of Livestock Products Technology will display value-added meat products including patties, pickles, cutlets, nuggets and sausages.