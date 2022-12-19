GADVASU's dog show a big draw

Ludhiana, december 18
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a dog show on Sunday.
VC Inderjeet Singh said the importance of pets was increasing with the rise in nuclear families.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), was the chief guest during the valedictory function of the event.
A skill show by the dog squad of Home Guards was also arranged on the occasion. Breed competitions were held across eight categories of dogs — including Toy, Terrier, Utility, Hound, Gun dog, Working, Pastoral and miscellaneous groups — in which more than 125 owners showcased their dogs. Ashvinder Singh and Major Amarjit Bath were honoured for their service of stray dogs.
