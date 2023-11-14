Gaiety, fervour mark Diwali celebrations across Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

As devotees made beelines at various places of worship, across the district, to offer their prayers, the festival of lights was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across Ludhiana district on Sunday. There was a festive spirit throughout the day in the state’s biggest and largest district (in terms of area and population) with people thronging the markets for last-minute shopping. Diyas and candles dotted houses as people exchanged sweets gifts on the occasion.

The residents, especially children, burst crackers at various places, including Ludhiana, Khanna, Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon, Payal, Doraha, and Mullanpur Dakha in the district.

Detailed instructions had been issued to the authorities concerned to maintain a strict vigil on Diwali night so that the directions of the Supreme Court regarding bursting of crackers for two hours — 8 pm to 10 pm — were not violated but the ground reality belied all the claims made by the administration.

The security was heightened across the district, especially in and around vital installations, markets and places of worship, officials said.

Barring minor scuffles and petty incidents, there was no report of any untoward incident from any place, the police reported.

