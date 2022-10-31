Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, October 30

Chhath Puja, which is one of the main festivals in states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, was celebrated with fervour by devotees here in the city. Hundreds of migrants from UP and Bihar performed rituals to mark the celebrations.

The devotees, along with their families, gathered mainly near the banks of Sutlej, wearing bright clothes, holding flowers, fruits, sugarcane, coconuts, etc, in their hands to perform puja. Many of them kept on standing in the river for 1-2 hours while offering prayers to the sun.

Manoj, a migrant from UP who had come with his wife and mother, said rituals had been performed here since several years by his family.

“Every time, we cannot reach our native place. But we make sure that Chhath Puja is performed with fervour among fellow beings. We offer various kinds of things to the Sun god as ultimately, the sun brightens our lives,” Manoj said.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership also extended warm wishes to the people on Chhath Puja. State BJP president Ashwani Sharma and district president Jivan Gupta congratulated the masses on the occasion at Sua Road, Eastman Chowk and Lohara Road. Sharma said different kinds of festivals were celebrated in India, which was the real beauty of the country. People from various walks of life celebrate the festivals together. Chhath Puja is celebrated for four days to offer prayers to the sun.