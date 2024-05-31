Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 30

Refusal of interim bail by the Supreme Court to the AAP MLA from Amargarh, Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, in an ED case has in a way bolstered the campaign of the party nominee from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurpreet Singh GP. The Gajjanmajra family rather than being disappointed at the refusal of bail, have decided to put in their all in canvassing for GP.

“As fortune would have it, we have decided to exert our superlative during the last three days of the election process,” said Dr Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra, wife of the MLA who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a bank case.

Leading a massive roadshow organised to make final appeal to residents of various localities falling under Amargarh Assembly segment, Dr Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra accepted that information about refusal of bail had shocked her, but that she came out with more zeal to amp up the campaign in its last stretch.

Rubal Gajjanmajra, who led the youth in suport of GP, said all members of the family including his uncles and those associated with organisations being run by the Gajjanmajra family had come forward to intensify the campaign in absence of his father, who as the tradition goes would have otherwise led the campaign in support of GP.

Councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma, former acting president Municipal Council Kamaljit Singh Ubhi and former president Municipal Council Jatinder Bholla said office-bearers and activists of various wings of the party had vowed to do their best after noticing the enthusiasm of Dr Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra and other members of Gajjanmajra family.

