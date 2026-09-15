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Home / Ludhiana / Gambling den busted at Yellow Chilli Hotel in Ludhiana, nine arrested

Gambling den busted at Yellow Chilli Hotel in Ludhiana, nine arrested

Manager, eight others arrested | Rs 2.40 lakh cash, cards seized; banned hookah also recovered

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Moti Nagar police conducted a raid at the Yellow Chilli Hotel on RK Road and arrested nine persons, including the manager, for allegedly running a gambling den.

Cash amounting to Rs 2.40 lakh and playing cards were recovered from the spot. A banned hookah was also found operating inside the hotel.

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According to information, a police party of the Moti Nagar police station was on patrol in the area when a secret informer told them that the hotel manager, Robin Budhachetri, allowed gambling for money in a hotel. Hookah and tobacco products were also being used inside the premises.

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The police immediately raided the hotel and nabbed the manager Robin Budhachetri along with Surinder Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Simran Singh, Deepak, Pradeep Singh, Sahil Arora and Gurleen Singh. From the spot, the police recovered Rs 2.40 lakh in cash and 52 playing cards. Besides these, one hookah, coal, a cigarette packet, two packets, two pipes, two chillums and a lighter were also seized.

A case was registered and further investigation initiated into the matter.

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