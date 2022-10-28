Gambling racket: 8 held, Rs 21K seized

Ludhiana, October 27

The city police busted another gambling racket with the arrest of eight persons and recovered Rs 21,130 from the spot, while a hotel owner and manager managed to give the slip to the police.

The suspects have been identified as Shamu of Chabra Colony, Sonu of Pakhowal Road, Jagjit Singh of Phullanwal, Bablu of Jhande, Sukhjit Singh of Phullanwal, Parveen of Basant Avenue, Nivedan Singh of Phullanwal and Nandu of Chabra Colony. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Kotwali police station on Wednesday.

Investigating officer ASI Dharmanvir Singh said the police received information that owner of Sher-E-Punjab hotel at Clock Tower, manager of the hotel, along with their friends, were gambling in a hotel room. After verifying preliminary information, the police conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers red- handed. Eight persons were arrested from the spot while the owner of the hotel and its manager managed to give the slip to the police.

ASI said Rs 21,130 was also recovered from the spot.

Two days ago, the Ludhiana police had busted a major gambling racket in which 17 persons from a house were arrested and Rs 12.50 lakh was seized from the spot.

Sources said after busting of the gambling racket, police officials had received calls from politicians, businessmen and prominent personalities to clear the name of persons known to them from the FIR. However, the police did not pay attention to any such persons and registered the case as per facts.