Home / Ludhiana / Gambling racket being run from Ludhiana factory busted

Gambling racket being run from Ludhiana factory busted

Rs 1.48 lakh in cash and several currency tokens recovered
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:14 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The police claimed to have busted a gambling racket which was running at a factory in Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri. During raid, the police arrested 10 persons red-handed from the spot and recovered Rs 1.48 lakh in cash and several currency tokens from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Nakul Garg, Gaurav Dang, Naveen Negi, Yogesh Kumar, Balpreet Singh, Vinay, Sunil Kumar, Kewal Krishan, Prabhdeep Singh and Rajwinder Singh.

Investigating Officer ASI Nirmal Singh said on July 12, the police had received secret information that several people were gambling in a factory — Munish Knitwears. After verifying the information, a police party immediately conducted a raid and arrested the accused red-handed while gambling at the factory. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against the accused and further investigation was initiated into the case.

As per the police, Nakul Garg was the key person who was running this racket.

