Gamdoor, Swati declared best athletes

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

Gamdoor Singh, a student of BA I, and Swati of M Com II were declared the best athletes among boys and girls, respectively, in the morning classes during the 102nd annual athletics meet of SCD Government College that concluded here today.

Dr Pradeep Singh Walia, principal of the college, welcomed Gurpreet Gogi, MLA from the Ludhiana West constituency, who gave away prizes to winners.

The chief guest lauded the efforts of the physical education department of the college for nurturing several players of national and international acumen. He said: “We have to reclaim our heritage from abject decay in which it has fallen. He assured that the state government will take all possible steps to prevent any further brain drain from the state, to eradicate the drug menace.”

He exhorted all to contribute in restoring Punjab to its erstwhile glory so that people of the state have a rangla Punjab again and students again take to sports like legends Dara Singh and Milkha Singh. Gogi also announced that an international-level auditorium would be constructed at the college.

Prof Kulwant Singh, head of the physical education department, presented the annual sports report and highlighted achievements of college sportspersons during the current academic session.

Results

Boys (morning college) — 100m race: Aryan Saini 1st, Navjot 2nd and Ayush 3rd; 1,500m race: Mukul Dham 1st, Aryan Saini 2nd and Gamdoor Singh 3rd; Discus throw: Arvinder 1st, Gamdoor Singh 2nd and Danish 3rd.

Girls (morning college) — 100m race: Pooja 1st, Awati 2nd and Ashu Verma 3rd; High jump: Swati 1st, Neha 2nd and Harmanpreet 3rd.

Boys (evening college) — 100m race: Mohit 1st, Arnayan 2nd and Danish 3rd; 1,500m race: Princepal 1st, Jasdeep Singh 2nd and Deepak Sharma 3rd. —