Games, rally mark National Sports Day celebrations

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana/Doraha, August 29

National Sports Day was celebrated all over the country on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. Mesmerized sports lovers with his skills, he went on to win three gold medals in Olympics in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Various sports activities were organised at different venues across the district to mark the occasion. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre, Ludhiana, had started the celebrations a week ago and organised various sports competitions daily at different venues. The centre aimed to encourage the youth to take active part in games.

On the last day of the week-long activities, a kho-kho match was organised for girls at Everest Public School, Moti Nagar. Rakesh Kumar Solanki, the in-charge of the centre, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dharamvir Singh, an international volleyball player, Rajinder Sharma, president of the Ludhiana District Judo Association, Rajwinder Singh, Sonia Kumari, judo coach, and Balwinder Singh were also present on the occasion.

Students of various academic institutions of the district also observed National Sports Day today.

Guru Nanak Model School, Doraha, organises rally

National Sports Day was observed at Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Principal DP Thakur flagged off a rally organised on the occasion. Students highlighted the achievements of Major Dhyan Chand through banners and slogans. Starting from the school premises, they went through the main market of Doraha to make people aware about the importance of sports in life. School president Roop Brar and committee members lauded the efforts of the staff and the students.

Hockey wizard remembered at Guru Nanak Public School

National Sports Day was celebrated in Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. Sports captains Harshpreet Singh and Janakpreet Kaur told students about Major Dhyan Chand, calling him an example of true sportsman spirit and patriotism. The acclaimed hockey player had been part of three Indian hockey teams that won gold medals in Olympic Games in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Certificates were distributed to the winners. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill led students and sports teacher during the oath taking ceremony.

Badminton, volleyball matches at Guru Nanak college

In collaboration with the Sports Department, the NSS unit of Guru Nanak National College at Doraha observed National Sports Day on Tuesday. The college organised badminton and volleyball matches on the occasion.

Officiating Principal Dr Nirlep Kaur, NSS Programme Officer Prof Gurpreet Singh and Prof Maninder Singh from the Physical Education Department spoke on the contribution of Major Dhyan Chand and need to inculcate sports spirit among athletes. They exhorted students to refrain from wrong addictions and replace them with sports instead in order to keep themselves physically, mentally and emotionally fit.

#Hockey