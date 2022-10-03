Gandhi Jayanti celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at GHG Academy, Kothe Baggu, Jagraon. Eknoor Kaur, a Class XII student, highlighted the life of Mahatma Gandhi through a speech. Principal Ramanjot Kaur Garewal encouraged students to follow the path of Gandhi in life.

BCM Kindergarten

BCM Kindergarten in Basant Avenue celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. A small play was enacted by teachers on ‘Swacch Bharat”. Meanwhile, BCM Kindergarten on Chandigarh Road also celebrated Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. Overall the day was abuzz with various activities.

Jatindera greenfield School

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in Jatindera Greenfield School, Gurusar Sudhar. There was an interhouse competition of speech in three languages English, Hindi and Punjabi. Students participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. They threw light upon the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his role in freedom struggle. All the four houses participated in the competition.

Drishti RC Jain Public School

Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated in a special assembly at Drishti Dr. RC Jain Innovative Public School, Ludhiana by the students of class VII C. The programme started with the chanting of bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav’. A speech was delivered by a student highlighting the Gandhian principles with reference to the experiences of his life.

MGM Public School

Students of MGM Public School observed the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with fervour. A special morning assembly was held to pay homage to the freedom fighters. To make students understand the significance of Mahatama Gandhi’s struggle, songs were recited on themes of truthfulness, non-violence and patriotism.

BCM College

The NSS Wing and Peace Club of BCM College celebrated International Day of Non-violence to commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The celebration commenced with recital of Gayatri Mantra followed by a thought-provoking poem ‘Ahinsa Parmo Dharma’ by Manjit Kaur, NSS officer of the college. The day concluded with a pledge on ‘non violence’ to disseminate the message of peace.

Flash mob on fitness

Ryan International School, Jamalpur, took an initiative to spread awareness among people about being fit and active. Students organised a flash mob at the Sector 32 park early morning where they performed aerobics and bhangra. They motivated the people to stay fit by doing regular exercises.

Freshers get warm welcome

Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, organised Freshers party to welcome new students. Rajinder Kaur, Director, GS Radiators Ltd. was the chief guest on the occasion. Students of various streams presented an entertaining cultural extravaganza of items. The hallmark of the day was Miss Fresher contest.

Blood donation camp

In the memory of its founder, Late Kundan Lal, the prefectorial board of Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School organised a blood donation camp today on the school premises. The camp was organised in association with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. Dr Sandeep Puri, Principal, DMCH, was the chief guest.

Dasehra celebrations

London Kids Preschool has celebrated Dasehra. The children came dressed as Sita, Lord Ram and Lakshman. They burnt the effigy of Ravana.