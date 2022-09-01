Ganesh Chaturthi: Festive fervour grips Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana, August 31
Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across the city with religious fervour with devotees flocking to various temples for offering special prayers. Devotees brought the idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes on the beats of dhol and songs like “Deva Shree Ganesha”. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity, according to Hindu customs. People from different walks of life were seen exchanging messages on the day on social media like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.
The temples were flooded with devotees, who were busy buying sweets, especially “modaks” for Lord Ganesha. Many home-makers and young girls prepared chocolate modaks, nariyal modaks at home to offer to the Lord of wisdom.
Achint Khurana, an entrepreneur, said the preparations were started 2-3 days back and the family had prepared different kinds of delicacies for Lord Ganesha and the idol entered the house on the beats of dhol. “I wait for this day every year to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings,” said Khurana.
Markets abuzz
As these nine-days are considered to be auspicious before the arrival of shradhs, those on wedding spree were busy making purchases to start with the wedding preparations. As far as leading jewellery houses in the city are concerned, the customers had to wait for their turn as these were jam-packed.
“As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, people have started purchases for weddings. Besides, many of the buyers feel that one should buy any jewellery product today. We did not get time to have lunch properly,” said a female attendants at a showroom on College Road.
Balbir Singh Seechwal, talking to The Tribune from England, urged people not to harm the environment while celebrating the festival.
