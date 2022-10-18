Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 17

A police team of the Crime Branch 2, under the supervision of in-charge inspector Beant Juneja, today arrested Robin (34), a constable in the Delhi Police since 2009, who has been absent from duty for the past one month, under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The suspect has been charged with duping gullible youth in the name of getting them jobs in the Punjab Police and running a racket in connivance with three other accomplices based in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said the prime suspect was nabbed this morning from the T-point on Tajpur Road when he was waiting to take money from prospective candidates for promised recruitment in the Punjab Police. At the time of his arrest, application forms and copies of certificates of several persons, along with Rs 4,02,000, were recovered by the police.

DCP (Investigation) Varinderpal Singh Brar and ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said other accomplices of Robin were identified as Dharminder Thathwal, a resident of Chirdana, Sonepat district, Mahavir, alias Fauji, who is running a Sainik Academy in Sirsa, and Asa Ram Soni, a resident of Fefara, Hanumangarh district, in Rajasthan.

During preliminary interrogation of the accused, the police had learnt that Robin was already facing two criminal cases of fraud, cheating and assault at Panipat and Sonepat police stations in Haryana. The police produced the suspect before a court to seek his police custody for further interrogation and obtaining more information about the absconding suspects.