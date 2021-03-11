Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

The police claimed to have busted a gang involved in a robbery that took place over a month ago at the Fino Bank branch in Sherpur, Ludhiana.

2 yet to be nabbed The police said two members of the gang - Rahul and Dalip Kumar - are yet to be arrested. The police claimed that the suspects have confessed to their involvement in 11 cases of theft, robbery and snatching. The recoveries The police claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol with two live cartridges, a pistol with a magazine and 13 live cartridges, two snatched bikes, five mobile phones, Rs 50,000 in cash and 2.6-kg intoxicating powder from their possession.

The police claimed that three robbers, including the kingpin of the ‘Bangala’ gang, have been arrested. Illegal weapons, cash and snatched bikes have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Anik Lal Singh (27), alias Bengali, of West Bengal, who is currently residing in Shiv Colony of Jaspal Bangar, Rishu Singh (22) of Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Dhandari Kalan, and Raju Kumar (30) of Bihar, who is currently living in Shiv Colony.

Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma claimed that five gang members were making a plan to rob a bank at a vacant plot on the Jeevan Nagar chowk to the Dharam Kanda road. The police conducted a raid and arrested three gang members from the spot. Two of the gang members managed to flee.

An FIR under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects.

The police claimed that the gang members robbed around Rs 4 lakh at gunpoint from Fino Bank. The gang members also had involvement in the loot that took place at a money exchanger shop in Gobindgarh last year.