Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 17

The Ludhiana (Rural) police claims to have busted a gang that was involved in printing and circulation of counterfeit currency notes.

A printer, white papers, some Rs 500 denomination fake currency notes and a car (bearing registration number PB JL 9433 ) used in crime was recovered from three members of the gang identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Dadhahoor, Sandeep Singh of Dadhahoor and Onkar Singh of Johlan village at a naka laid in Johlan village on Sunday afternoon.

Further investigation has been initiated to ascertain modus operandi of the miscreants and identity their accomplices if any. A case has been registered under Sections 489A, 489B, 489 C, 489D and 34 of the IPC against the suspects.

Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa, DSP, Raikot, said cops led by ASI Jagdeep Singh nabbed the suspects at a naka laid at the Johlan village bridge on Sunday evening. Action was taken on the basis of tip-off about movement of the suspects in a car from the Kutba side to Johlan village.

“Having received input about illegal activities of the suspects, the police intercepted a car and recovered a few fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination and equipment used for printing the counterfeit currency,” the DSP said, while maintaining that an investigation team had been constituted to probe antecedents of the suspects and identity their accomplices if any.