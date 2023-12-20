 Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Three pistols, 240 intoxicating tablets seized; Canada-based man formed gang

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

The suspects in custody of the Ludhiana rural police on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

The Ludhiana rural police today claimed to have busted a gang involved in making extortion calls to businessmen and arrested three of its members. The police also seized a countrymade .32 bore pistol with two cartridges and two .315 bore countrymade pistols with three cartridges from the suspects.

They have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Babbu, of Barnala, Manpreet Singh, alias Sewak, of Barnala and Lovepreet Singh, alias Labba, of Jagraon.

Canada based man fomed

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh Bains while addressing a press conference said CIA inspector Kikkar Singh had received a tip-off that Davinderpal Singh, alias Gopi, a native of Moga, at present staying in Canada, had formed a gang which was involved in making extortion calls to business persons from some international numbers of Canada. They had also recruited three members (shooters) in the gang and illegal weapons were also provided to them by Gopi. The kingpin would first ask for extortion from the businessmen, and if anyone refuses to give extortion amount, he (Gopi) would send his shooters to open fire outside or near their houses. The purpose of firing was just to frighten the victim so that he could easily pay the money.

The SSP said the police had laid a naka at Kular village where the three bike-borne persons were stopped for checking. On seeing the police, the suspects tried to flee and also opened fire at them and the police team also retaliated in defence. However, the trio were arrested later. During their checking, three illegal weapons and 240 intoxicating tablets were seized from them.

Police officials said during their preliminary questioning, the miscreants admitted that they had also opened fire in the air to intimidate a businessman in the Dakha area recently. Now, police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that detailed questioning could be made and more members of the gang be identified. A case was also registered against them on Monday.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Canada


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

2
India

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

3
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

4
India

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

5
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

6
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

7
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

8
Punjab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

9
Punjab

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

10
India

PM Modi, Netanyahu discusses India workers for Israel, threat to shipping from Houthi rebels

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

Dhankhar shares the update on X

PM Modi, too, used to mimic in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Health Minister inspects hospitals

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Two miscreants rob doc of Rs 45K

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet