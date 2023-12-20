Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

The Ludhiana rural police today claimed to have busted a gang involved in making extortion calls to businessmen and arrested three of its members. The police also seized a countrymade .32 bore pistol with two cartridges and two .315 bore countrymade pistols with three cartridges from the suspects.

They have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Babbu, of Barnala, Manpreet Singh, alias Sewak, of Barnala and Lovepreet Singh, alias Labba, of Jagraon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh Bains while addressing a press conference said CIA inspector Kikkar Singh had received a tip-off that Davinderpal Singh, alias Gopi, a native of Moga, at present staying in Canada, had formed a gang which was involved in making extortion calls to business persons from some international numbers of Canada. They had also recruited three members (shooters) in the gang and illegal weapons were also provided to them by Gopi. The kingpin would first ask for extortion from the businessmen, and if anyone refuses to give extortion amount, he (Gopi) would send his shooters to open fire outside or near their houses. The purpose of firing was just to frighten the victim so that he could easily pay the money.

The SSP said the police had laid a naka at Kular village where the three bike-borne persons were stopped for checking. On seeing the police, the suspects tried to flee and also opened fire at them and the police team also retaliated in defence. However, the trio were arrested later. During their checking, three illegal weapons and 240 intoxicating tablets were seized from them.

Police officials said during their preliminary questioning, the miscreants admitted that they had also opened fire in the air to intimidate a businessman in the Dakha area recently. Now, police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that detailed questioning could be made and more members of the gang be identified. A case was also registered against them on Monday.

