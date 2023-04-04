Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 3

The Ladhowal police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of its three members and recovered 10 stolen/looted motorcycles, sharp-edged weapons and a countrymade pistol.

Saumya Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police (City), said a police party, headed by SI Gurmeet Singh, in- charge, Hambran police post, was deployed at a naka near the Buddha Nullah bridge at Khaira Bet village where they stopped three motorcycle-borne youths coming towards the Ludhiana city side.

“The accused, who were riding a two-wheeler without a registration number plate, were questioned and they admitted to have committed several loots, snatchings and thefts at several places,” the police officials said.

They added that the accused were identified as Rajwinder Singh and Harpal Singh, both residents of Gorsia Khan Mohammed village, and Gurpreet Singh of Ghalib Ran Singh.

The police had seized a countrymade .315 bore pistol, a live cartridge, a gandasa (axe) and an iron rod and on the basis of information provided by the robbers, 10 motorcycles were recovered from their hideouts. The trio were booked under Sections 379, 379-B and 34, IPC, and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

It was further stated that the accused were hardcore criminals and each of them were facing a number of criminal cases in Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.



