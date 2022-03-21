Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

The Central Police Division today busted a gang of robbers and nabbed four of its members.

The arrested robbers are Prince Sandhu, Parvinder Singh Bablu, Gaurav Singh and Saiyam Ninni, residents of Manjit Nagar. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against them.

The ACP, Central, Harsimrat Chetra, while addressing a press conference, said acting on a tip-off, the robbers were arrested from their whereabouts.

Chetra said the police also recovered two mobile phones, Rs 70,000 and gold ornaments, which the accused had recently snatched from city residents.

The ACP said on March 13 the robbers had barged into the house of an elderly man, Krishan Kumar Singla, where they had thrashed the elderly couple. The accused had also looted cash, gold and diamond ornaments from the house, adding that with the arrest of the accused, the police managed to solve the four-day-old robbery as well.