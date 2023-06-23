Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

The police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four of its members.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Simmi, of Thuliwal, Sukhdeep Singh of Ballowal, Hardyal Singh of Thuliwal and Gurpreet Singh of Sidhwan Bet.

Motorcycles, knife, cellphone recovered The police recovered four motorcycles, a knife, an airgun pistol and a mobile phone from their possession. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinderpal Singh Parmar said the accused also had a criminal past.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinderpal Singh Parmar, while addressing a press conference, said acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted raids and nabbed the four members of the robbers’ gang.

The police also recovered four motorcycles, a knife, an airgun pistol and a mobile phone from their possession.

During questioning, the accused confessed that out of four motorcycles recovered from them, two were stolen by the gang and another was looted by them in the recent past, said SP Singh.

The SP said the accused also had a criminal past as Jagtar was facing four cases of theft and snatching, while Sukhdeep was also facing five similar cases. Gurpreet and Hardyal are facing one criminal case each registered against them in the past.

The police would seek their remand for further investigation in the case and inquire about their role in criminal cases in the past. More recovery of looted/stolen valuables could also be made from them.