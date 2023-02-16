Gang of snatchers busted, 2 nabbed with 22 mobiles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers and arrested two of its members along with 22 mobile phones. These cellphones were recently looted from city residents by the suspects.

Those arrested have been identified as Sahil Singh of the Tajpur road and Pawan Bhatti of Guru Ramdas Nagar.

ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said a secret information was received by the crime wing that some persons were running a gang of snatchers who had committed over two dozen snatchings in city areas in the recent past.

To catch the snatchers, a police team laid a naka at Transport Nagar where they stopped a motorcycle (PB10HA3957) for checking. After identifying the riders as snatchers, they were arrested and a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against them, said the ADCP.

During their questioning, 22 mobile phones were recovered from them. They admitted that they had snatched these mobiles from only city areas and planned to sell these mobiles to their clients.

The ADCP said during preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed to having committed over 24 snatchings in the city, including in areas such as the Tajpur road, Metro road, Sports Complex, Moti Nagar, Ghora colony, Lovely Sweets shops, Jeevan Nagar, Bhamian road and Veer Palace road. The accused had also sold some of the looted phones to mobile shopkeepers and some other clients. Now, the police would identify those buyers and after recovering the looted mobiles the same would be returned to the real owners.

The ADCP said police remand of the culprits would be sought from the court.