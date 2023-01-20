 Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase : The Tribune India

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

DGP’s Disc, cash rewards announced for cops; 10 vehicles, weapons seized

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Cops address the media in Ludhiana on Thursday. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 19

Alertness of PCR personnel and coordination of the Hambran police post led to the arrest of three miscreants running a gang of snatchers and thieves. The arrest also led to the recovery of a Maruti car, nine motorcycles, four mobile phones and some sharp weapons from the suspects.

After Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu apprised Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) about the bravery of the police officials, the DGP announced the DGP’s Commendation Disc along with a cash reward for the personnel who were part of the team.

The CP, along with JCP (city and headquarters) Saumya Mishra, ADCP (operations and traffic) Sameer Verma, SHO, Ladhowal, and inspector Jagdev Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Mandeep Singh (28) of Samrala, Bishakha Singh (32) of Ladhowal and Gagandeep Singh (30) of Ladhowal.

Sidhu said on Wednesday night when PCR personnel stopped three bike-borne persons for checking on hambran Road, they stopped for a while but fled the spot, following which the police officials started chasing the suspects.

“PCR personnel while chasing the suspects had also informed the officials at the Hambran police post for help. Within 30 minutes, the police officials managed to trace the suspects and arrested them.

Interestingly, during questioning, the suspects confessed that they run a gang of snatchers and thieves. Their further disclosures led to the recovery of the stolen and looted motorcycles, a car and mobile phones from them,” Sidhu said.

He revealed that early this morning, the matter was brought to the knowledge of DGP Gaurav Yadav, who announced the DGP’s Disc and cash rewards for the officials who were part of the team.

As per the rewards, ASI Manjit Singh, ASI Raj Singh would get DGP’s Disc along with Rs 11,000 cash reward each while Hambran police post in-charge SI Gurmeet Singh, HC Jeetu Kumar and constable Parminder Singh would get Rs 5,100 cash reward each and class two certificates.

Reward, punishment to run parallel

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said he had been showering rewards for police persnnel performing their duty with honestly and alertness but officials resorting to lethargic attitude or negligence on duty would also face punishment. “Remember rewards and punishment will run parallel. Perform and get rewards or face punishment for non-performence,” he told Ludhiana police officials.

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

