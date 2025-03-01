Gang of thieves busted, 2 arrested

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and snatchers. The police officials arrested two accused and recovered five motorcycles and eight mobile phones from them.

The accused were identified as Harsh Kumar, alias Bhola, of Salem Tabri and Baljinder Singh of Haibowal.

Additional DCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar, in a statement issued today, stated that the police had received a tip-off regarding the accused having formed a gang for snatching and thieving. They were sitting on a ground opposite Vardhman factory on the Chandigarh road. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the accused. Later, during questioning based on the disclosures made by the accused five motorcycles and eight mobile phones were recovered.

The ADCP added that these motorcycles and mobile phones were, stolen by the accused in the city in the recent past. The police are seeking remand of the accused so that further investigation can be conducted.