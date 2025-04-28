Gang of thieves busted, 2 held

The Ludhiana police have busted a gang of thieves and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered one motorcycle, a scooter and nine mobile phones from them. Those arrested were involved in 11 incidents of thefts and snatchings in the police subdivision, north. Those arrested have been identified as Jhony, a resident of Kasabad, and Harpreet Singh Kaddi of Noorwala road.

Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference here today stated that the police had received a tip-off that the abovesaid persons were running a gang of thieves and they had committed thefts of vehicles and mobile phones. The Basti Jodhewal police station SHO, Inspector Jasvir Singh, after identifying and verifying the location of the suspects conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.

After their arrest and questioning, the accused confessed that they had committed nine mobile snatchings and two vehicles thefts in the area. After stealing vehicles, they would use the same vehicles to commit mobile snatchings, added ADCP Verma.

Now, the police would seek their remand for further questioning to get details about their other gang members. Even some mobile shop owners who might have bought these stolen mobile phones would face action.