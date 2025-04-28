DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Gang of thieves busted, 2 held

Gang of thieves busted, 2 held

The Ludhiana police have busted a gang of thieves and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered one motorcycle, a scooter and nine mobile phones from them. Those arrested were involved in 11 incidents of thefts and snatchings...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ludhiana police have busted a gang of thieves and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered one motorcycle, a scooter and nine mobile phones from them. Those arrested were involved in 11 incidents of thefts and snatchings in the police subdivision, north. Those arrested have been identified as Jhony, a resident of Kasabad, and Harpreet Singh Kaddi of Noorwala road.

Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference here today stated that the police had received a tip-off that the abovesaid persons were running a gang of thieves and they had committed thefts of vehicles and mobile phones. The Basti Jodhewal police station SHO, Inspector Jasvir Singh, after identifying and verifying the location of the suspects conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.

After their arrest and questioning, the accused confessed that they had committed nine mobile snatchings and two vehicles thefts in the area. After stealing vehicles, they would use the same vehicles to commit mobile snatchings, added ADCP Verma.

Advertisement

Now, the police would seek their remand for further questioning to get details about their other gang members. Even some mobile shop owners who might have bought these stolen mobile phones would face action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper