Gang of vehicle lifters busted, two nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

The Focal Point police busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered nine stolen two-wheelers.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky, alias Vikram of Dhandari and Monu Gupta of Dhandari Khurd. ADCP Tushar Gupta and SHO Focal Point Inspector Amandeep Brar addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

ADCP Gupta said secret information was received that the accused were involved in over a dozen cases of vehicle thefts and had dumped several stolen vehicles at the shop of Vicky at Dhandari Khurd. The accused used to sell most of the stolen vehicles by putting fake number plates on them. The vehicles which could not be sold were dismantled.

Acting on the tip off, a naka was laid at a strategic place where after intercepting the accused they were arrested by the police. Later on their disclosures, nine stolen two wheelers were recovered and four number plates of vehicles, which the accused had dismantled were also recovered.

One of their accomplices, Krishna of Dhandari Khurd, managed to give slip to the police. SHO Brar said now police remand of the accused would be sought so that more members of the gang can be nabbed and more stolen vehicles can be recovered.