Gang of vehicle thieves busted, three arrested

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, June 26
The Sadar Jagraon police today claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves, with the arrest of three members. The police also recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
Those arrested have been identified as Satnam Singh of the Kaunke Colony, Dharampreet Singh of Kothe Hari Singh and Dilpreet Singh of Kaunke Kalan.
Ludhiana (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, in a statement issued yesterday, stated that the police had received a tip-off about the gang of vehicle-lifters operating in the area. ASI Sukhminder Singh registered a case against the kingpin of the gang, Dharampreet.
A team of cops laid a naka to waylay the three motorcycle-borne criminals. During a preliminary round of interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes. Three vehicle thieves were nabbed and two motorcycles were recovered.
Based on the suspects’ disclosures, eight more motorcycles were recovered from them, which the accused had stashed at some secluded spot on the GT Road in Jagraon. The suspects had also planned to sell off the stolen motorcycles to their clients, added SSP Bains.
The police said further interrogation of the suspects is under way.
