Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

The PAU police today busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered two vehicles from them, one of which was recently stolen from the city.

The arrested thieves have been identified as Pawanjit Singh Shalu (40) of Phase-II, Dugri, and Gagandeep Gaggu (32) of Lajpat Nagar. Shalu is a property dealer, while Gaggu is a driver.

Station House Officer, PAU police station, Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh said on February 27 Joginder Singh had lodged a complaint to the police that on February 25 he parked his truck (PB10CD9385) loaded with scrap outside his scrap shop on the Hambran road and next morning when he came to open the shop, he found his truck stolen.

The SHO said after registering a case against unknown thieves, the PAU police initiated a probe. During the probe, Pawanjit Singh and Gagandeep were identified and they were arrested.

The police also recovered the truck loaded with scrap and one Ertiga car (PB10FN9882). The accused had gone in the Ertiga car to steal the truck, due to which the same was attached in the case. The police is also verifying whether the Ertiga was owned by the accused or it was also stolen by them.

Shalu had a notorious past as in 2019 he faced an attempt to murder case registered at the Dugri police station and in 2021 he faced a cheating case registered at the Sadar police station.