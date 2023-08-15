Gang planning to rob factory busted, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

The police have claimed to bust a gang of snatchers and robbers and arresting its five members. The police said that they recovered two auto-rickshaws, 15 mobile phones, two sharp-edged weapons and two rods from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh from Preet Nagar, another Gurpreet Singh, Ajay Kumar, Sher Singh from Shimlapuri, and Pappu Gupta from Moti Nagar.

Inspector Amandeep Singh, who is in-charge at the Focal Point police station, stated that Sub-Inspector Surjit Kumar had received a tip that these suspects were planning to rob a factory. Acting on the information, the police arrested the five accused from near the cremation ground at Dhandari Khurd and recovered two auto-rickshaws, two sharp-edged weapons, two iron rods and five mobile phones from their possession, he added. The police recovered 10 more phones after their interrogation.

The police are currently investigating the case and interrogating them further in order to uncover more things that they may have obtained through illegal means.