Gang posing as CCTNS officials busted

Ludhiana, March 4

The Ludhiana police have arrested a resident of DP Colony, Bhamian Kalan, for impersonating himself as Central Commandant of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). He has been identified as Pankaj Suri and an FIR was registered at the Police Division 7. The police may hold a press conference regarding the matter on Sunday.

The suspect, Pankaj, is reportedly connected to Avilok Viraj Khatri who had been posing himself as Director, CCTNS, and he is said to be the kingpin of this network. Both had been duping the youngsters by luring them to join as volunteers in the department and in lieu they had been taking Rs 999 as joining fee in their bank accounts and were offering handsome salary to them. Even fake IDs were issued to the youth after forging the signatures of senior officials.

One of the Facebook page created by gang assessed by The Tribune shows an image on which on behalf of Centre, a job offer is being given to youth and a salary between Rs 14,000 to Rs 22,000 is being offered.

The accused had been telling the youngsters that by joining the CCTNS project, they will work like an investigating officers and they will help police in cracking the big crimes like murders, robberies etc. and major crimes which the police fail to solve will be looked after by the volunteers.

The racket was busted when Pankaj took Rs 999 each from Ramesh Kumar of Ferozepur and Arun Kumar of Civil City, Ludhiana, and issued them fake ID cards as volunteers of CCTNS.

A case under Section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 465 (forgery), 467(forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for?the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) IPC and under 66C and 66D of Information and Technology Act was today registered against the accused.

