Gang preparing spurious milk powder, mustard oil busted; kingpin arrested

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 25

The police claims to have busted a gang of miscreants, who have been allegedly preparing spurious and inferior quality milk powder and vegetable oils and selling these under superior brands with connivance of retailers in the region.

Initial stocks of raw materials, milk powder and mustard oil in fake packing, besides paraphernalia used in the preparation have been recovered during a raid at godowns of the kingpin of the gang on Thursday evening while more recoveries are expected from retail dealers. The main accused, identified as Tarsem Lal, a distributor of Mandi Ahmedgarh has been arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Saurav Jindal informed that cops led by CIA in-charge Mahorana Gurpreet Singh had busted a gang involved in preparation of spurious milk powder and mustard oil and playing with the health of residents by selling these under the name of superior brands.

More quantities of fake packing of spurious eatables were yet to be recovered from retail dealers yet to be identified, he said. Commercial quantities of fake packing, levels, containers and caps of branded companies, besides paraphernalia used in the illicit trade, were seized during the raid, he added.

Gurpreet Singh, investigating officer, said a joint team of police personnel, health and food safety department, acting on the basis of secret information, raided premises at Mandi Ahmedgarh where inferior quality and spurious milk products and vegetable oil were being prepared.

Conditions at the unit could also not be called hygienic, he said. “Though we are yet to ascertain the exact modus operandi of suspects, investigations revealed that the inferior quality and spurious milk products and edible oil were being prepared and sold as pure milk powder and mustard oil. Besides seizing certain stocks and equipment used in crime we are sending samples of various materials to the state laboratory,” Gurpreet Singh said while maintaining another accomplice would be nabbed and booked after interrogation of the main accused. —