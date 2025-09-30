Gang stealing valuables from passengers in autos busted

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of auto-rickshaw drivers that has been stealing cash and valuables from passengers.

The suspects, arrested by police officials, led by SHO, Division 4, Gagan Preet Singh, from different places were identified as Ravi Kumar, Upkar Singh and Ashok Kumar, all residents of the city.

The investigating team, supervised by Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP), Ludhiana, Rupinder Singh, and ADCP Samir Verma, is in the process to identify other members of the gang and people targeted by them.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the police, led by Commissioner Police Swapan Sharma, had launched a drive to identify and arrest those miscreants who had been stealing cash and valuables from passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws.

It was during investigation of an FIR registered at Division 4 police station on the statement of Ashwani Kumar Achhi regarding a theft of Rs 1 lakh on September 19, a sum of Rs 86,000 and an auto-rickshaw (bearing registration no Punjab 10 JN 3662) were recovered from the suspects who were landed in police custody from different areas of the city.