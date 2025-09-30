DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Gang stealing valuables from passengers in autos busted

Gang stealing valuables from passengers in autos busted

Three land in police dragnet; Rs 86K, vehicle recovered

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two of the suspects in custody of the Ludhiana police.
Advertisement

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of auto-rickshaw drivers that has been stealing cash and valuables from passengers.

Advertisement

The suspects, arrested by police officials, led by SHO, Division 4, Gagan Preet Singh, from different places were identified as Ravi Kumar, Upkar Singh and Ashok Kumar, all residents of the city.

The investigating team, supervised by Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP), Ludhiana, Rupinder Singh, and ADCP Samir Verma, is in the process to identify other members of the gang and people targeted by them.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the police, led by Commissioner Police Swapan Sharma, had launched a drive to identify and arrest those miscreants who had been stealing cash and valuables from passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws.

It was during investigation of an FIR registered at Division 4 police station on the statement of Ashwani Kumar Achhi regarding a theft of Rs 1 lakh on September 19, a sum of Rs 86,000 and an auto-rickshaw (bearing registration no Punjab 10 JN 3662) were recovered from the suspects who were landed in police custody from different areas of the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts