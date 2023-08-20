Gang that held family captive busted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang which had entered a house in Preet Nagar on August 9. After holding the family captive, members of the gang looted cash and valuables.

The police arrested four suspects in the case and seized a Honda City car, a tab, a laptop, a mobile phone and Rs 17,500 from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Patiala, Pawan Kumar of Ferozepur road, Barinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Sahil Kumar of Ludhiana.

ADCP Suhail Qasim Mir while addressing a press conference said the suspects had barged into the house of Saroj on the night of August 9. They confined all family members to the bedroom and later ransacked the entire house. The robbers had taken away Rs 80,000 in cash, a tab, a laptop, two mobile phones and gold ornaments weighing nine tolas. They had also locked the room from outside while fleeing.

ADCP Mir said it was only when the açcused left, the family members came out of the house through the door of the washroom and raised the alarm. Later, when the police started a probe, suspects were identified. They were arrested on Saturday.