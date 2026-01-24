Gangster, 4 cops injured as police vehicle overturns in Dakha

Notorious gangster Amit Dagar suffered a leg fracture and four police personnel were injured as a police vehicle overturned in Dakha late on Thursday night, said officials.

Advertisement

They said the Haryana gangster and all injured police personnel were admitted to a government hospital in Raikot, where doctors say their conditions are stable.

Advertisement

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said the vehicle overturned two to three times and three of the police personnel suffered minor injuries. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh suffered serious injuries in the accident, he said.

Advertisement

After being discharged, Dagar was brought to the Mullanpur Dakha police station and produced in a court. He was brought from Jhajjar jail on a production warrant on January 19. The police were investigating the January 9 shooting at a luxury car showroom in Baddowal.

Earlier, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary was brought to Ludhiana from Gurugram on a production warrant. He had attempted to escape from the police station. His leg was fractured in the failed attempt. According to officials in the know, Kaushal mentioned Dagar’s name during interrogation.

Advertisement

DSP Khosa said Dagar was taken to Jagraon for a medical examination on Thursday. While on its way back, the police vehicle was nearing the toll plaza near Dakha around 11.30 pm when its tyre burst. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned.

The DSP added that Dagar is facing over two dozen criminal cases.

His involvement in the murder of Youth Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vicky Middukhera and demanding Rs 5 crore in ransom from Lawrence Bishnoi had made his name known the world of crime. His wife, Twinkle, was arrested in November 2024 in connection with an extortion case.